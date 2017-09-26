Drivers and volunteers with the "Hope for Houston" caravan strap plywood to a trailer at the Maverik Center in West Valley City as they prepare to head for Houston on Tuesday. The plywood will be used to help in the rebuilding effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. KSL viewers and listeners donated more than $1 million for building supplies during the station’s “Hope for Houston” telethon following Hurricane Harvey’s destruction in parts of Texas.

