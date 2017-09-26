Why do our politicians insist on dealing the U.S. out of world commerce?

Here's a simple example: If it costs the U.S. and China each $1.00 to manufacture, transport, stock and make a small profit on a widget, the U.S. is automatically out of business. Why? Because of our 35 percent corporate income tax. China does not collect any corporate income taxes, thereby putting our U.S. manufacturers at a 35 percent disadvantage. Result? No jobs for Americans.

Congress must lower our corporate income tax to at least 15 percent. That puts us at only a 15 percent disadvantage, which is still stupid, but, thankfully, our transparent legal system, coupled with American ingenuity and our work ethic, might just be enough to entice our corporations to return their operations to the U.S.

Charles B. Sturgell

St. George