The general women's session of the 187th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took place on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The talks invited women of all ages around the world to share light, recognize their self-worth, give their hearts to God and to seek their eternal destiny.

The following are 12 image quotes from the session:

"Integrity is more valuable than visibility." -Sister Sharon Eubank, "Turn on your light"

"When we give our heart to the Father and the Son, we change our world." -Sister Neill F. Marriott, "Abiding in God and Repairing the Breach"

"We should stop comparing our worst to someone else's best." -Sister Joy D. Jones, "Value Beyond Measure"

"You have an eternal destiny to fulfill." -President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, "Choices, not abilities, make the difference in life"

"Innovation and creation are spiritual gifts." -Sister Sharon Eubank, "Turn on your light"

"We can lose our trusting connection to God if trials drive us to distraction instead of sending us to our knees." -Sister Neill F. Marriott, "Abiding in God and Repairing the Breach"

"He saves us from ourselves." -Sister Joy D. Jones, "Value Beyond Measure"

"God's promises are sure, true, and joyful — now and forever." -President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, "Choices, not abilities, make the difference in life"

"Will you turn on your light?" -Sister Sharon Eubank, "Turn on your light"

"Sacrifice of our personal agendas is required to make room for the eternal plans of God." -Sister Neill F. Marriott, "Abiding in God and Repairing the Breach"

"Worthiness is achieved through obedience. If we sin, we are less worthy, but we are never worth less." -Sister Joy D. Jones, "Value Beyond Measure"

"You can be glad." -President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, "Choices, not abilities, make the difference in life"