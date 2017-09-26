When are the “supposed adults” in the NFL going to grow up? Standing and recognizing our (and their) national anthem should be their first and top priority prior to the game beginning. It is not about race or religion or any other thing. It is about showing one’s love and respect for this country.

Where else in the world could these overpaid players receive the monies they get and show such disrespect?

Come on, you people in the NFL. Grow up and show the respect for the country in which you live (and that pays your exorbitant salaries).

Jay Atkinson

West Valley