SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority riders can now purchase transit fare using a smartphone by downloading the agency’s new UTA GoRide mobile ticketing app.

UTA GoRide lets passengers purchase select bus and TRAX fares in advance and activate before use, and ticket purchases can be made in a single transaction for yourself or for multiple riders.

According to a statement from the agency, the app allows riders to skip the ticket vending machine or the need to pay with cash at the fare box when boarding the bus. Currently, a limited number of fares are available through the app, including UTA’s one-way cash fare ($2.50), day pass ($6.25) and one-way reduced/senior fare ($1.25).

UTA GoRide mobile tickets may be used on TRAX, regular fixed route bus and the S-Line. Other products, including FrontRunner fares, will be available via the app in the future.

The UTA Go Ride app can be downloaded for free from the Apple and Google Play stores.

The agency will demonstrate the app during a launch event at 3 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Murray Central TRAX Station, 140 W. Vine St.

More information can be found on UTA’s website at rideuta.com.