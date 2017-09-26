In your fine photographic series "55 movies filmed in Utah," July 10, 2013, you left out three quite famous movies of their day: "My Friend Flicka," "Thunderhead" and "Green Grass of Wyoming." Much of these movies were filmed in southern Utah near Cedar City. Who can forget Roddy McDowell hiking up the narrows of Zion Canyon yelling "Thunderhead," with the echo repeating many times? As I recall, "The Green Grass of Wyoming" was the first film shot using 35 mm Kodachrome film. It seems that like the TV series "Longmire," set in Wyoming and filmed in New Mexico, they all found places outside of Wyoming to do the filming. This is not to disparage Wyoming: That I would never do, as I have roots in that state and have always loved Star Valley, which my ancestors settled in the late 1800s.

Frank Johnson

Bountiful