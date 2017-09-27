Whether consciously or not, the NFL through the years has developed a patriotic brand. Pregame flyovers by military jets and large displays of the American flag have become standard fare.

Players and their family members have been closely aligned with branches of the military. Pat Tillman, for example, left behind a lucrative football career and enlisted after 9/11, eventually sacrificing his life in the mountains of Afghanistan. The league and his team, the Arizona Cardinals, have done much to honor his memory. The plaza surrounding Arizona’s stadium bears his name.

So it is unusual to find the league embroiled in a controversy that now has so many players defying, or putting their own twist on, the tradition of standing respectfully for the pregame playing of the national anthem.

We support and honor those men and women who bravely put their lives on the line to defend freedom. We honor the flag that symbolizes their sacrifices and the freedoms the Founding Fathers enshrined in the Constitution.

And we honor that Constitution as divinely inspired, noting that its First Amendment provides for free speech and the right to peaceably assemble and urge change — cherished freedoms that have led to great progress and peaceful movements in the nation’s history.

Sunday’s mass demonstrations during the playing of the anthem in many NFL stadiums were charged by a needless and profane statement by President Donald Trump, who used a disrespectful term to refer to the handful of players who, before last weekend, had knelt during the anthem to protest injustices against people of color. He said they should be fired.

Presidents wield what Theodore Roosevelt famously referred to as a bully pulpit. Their words can strike like sledgehammers.

Not every issue demands a sledgehammer.

Suddenly, players, coaches and owners felt a natural need to circle the wagons and defend their fellow players. Many knelt during the anthem. Some teams stood and locked arms. One team declined to leave the locker room until the music was over.

It was a needless disruption, but entirely understandable — more a show of solidarity than a protest against America or really anything in particular.

Interviews with players bore this out. One said he wanted to highlight the need to provide more help to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. Others noted family members serving in the military and their own sense of patriotism but expressed the need to stand with teammates. And certainly, as mentioned, many are also seeking to highlight civil injustices.

A few incendiary remarks, then, transformed the national anthem at NFL games into something other than a moment to honor the nation. And all this came at a time when the anthem protests seemed to be losing steam.

Many people view sports as a welcome diversion from the divisiveness of politics and discord. It’s undeniable, however, that games have been intertwined with protests through the years, perhaps because they provide venues with large, attentive audiences.

The U.S. and Soviet boycotts of the Olympics in 1980 come to mind, as do the fist-in-the-air salutes by black athletes at the 1968 Games.

But in this case, the president’s verbal attack pushed aside the important message of the original protests and became, itself, the focus of attention.

This is a needless and unfortunate controversy — one that helps no one’s cause and serves only to further divide a nation that should stand united.