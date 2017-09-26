SALT LAKE CITY — The Leonardo annual “Spooky Science” exhibit is back for Halloween and will run through Nov. 5.

This year’s exhibit explores the connection between fears and creativity.

In conjunction with the exhibit, The Leonardo's annual Spooktacular family festival will be held Oct. 19 through Oct. 22.

Activities include mask making, science activities, crystal wand making, and costume design workshops and consultations.

The museum will also offer an All Hallow’s Eve event for adults on Oct. 20, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. Attendees will have the entire museum to themselves while enjoying food, drinks, and activities — all without kids. Tickets for the event are $15.

The museum, 209 E. 500 South, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Admission is $12.95 for adults; $8.95 for children 3 to 12; $9.95 for senior citizens, students and military personnel with an ID. Children under 2 get in free.

For more information, log on to theleonardo.org.