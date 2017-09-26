SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ski resorts are currently working to add hundreds of employees their seasonal rosters by offering extensive employee perks and the ability to ski or ride “The Greatest Snow on Earth.”

According to a statement from Ski Utah, a nonprofit trade organization that promotes Utah's ski and snowboard industry, resorts will host a number of job fairs and open houses over the coming weeks and months, including:

Deer Valley, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 3-6 p.m., Snow Park Lodge

Park City, Saturday, Oct. 28, noon-3 p.m., Grand Summit Hotel

Solitude, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2-5 p.m., Moonbeam Lodge

Snowbasin, Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Earl’s Lodge

Snowbird, late October, November and early December

To learn more and apply, log on to skiutah.com/about/Resort-Careers.