SALT LAKE CITY — For the next month, visitors to the campus of Brigham Young University can get a glimpse of ancient Israel through a replica of the Tabernacle originally constructed at Mount Sinai.

As part of the 46th annual Sidney B. Sperry Symposium and its theme, "Prophets and Prophecies of the Old Testament," BYU's Religious Education and the Religious Studies Center has erected a replica Biblical Tabernacle east of the Mckay Building.

While the primary purpose of Tabernacle replica is educational, the public is invited to tour the display of a "portable Israelite temple." The tour, which begins in the Joseph Smith Building lobby, is self-guided and free. The tours started Monday and run during evenings and weekends until Oct. 29, but will not be open during sessions of LDS general conference Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1.

A schedule and ticket information is availale on BYU's Religious Education website, religion.byu.edu.

"The Bible depicts the Tabernacle as sacred space, the primary place of Israelite worship," it reads on BYU's Religious Education website. "We invite visitors to reflect on the sacred nature this had for ancient Israelites and to act accordingly as they tour this replica."

An event titled "The Biblical Tabernacle and Religious Faith: Interfaith Perspectives," will take place Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Joseph Smith Building from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature Islamic, Eastern Orthodox, Protestant, Roman Catholic, LDS Church and Jewish perspectives in a panel discussion format. Alan Bachman, the Jewish representative and past chair of the Salt Lake Interfaith Roundtable Board, will be one of the speakers.

A YouTube video made by Huntington Beach California LDS stake in 2016 shows a Tabernacle of Moses replica.

For more information on the BYU Tabernacle replica, visit religion.byu.edu or call 801-422-3298.