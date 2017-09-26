Diesel Dave, co-host of Discovery Channel’s “Diesel Brothers” and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was recently sealed to his family in an LDS temple.

“For those of you who don't know, we are LDS a.k.a. Mormons,” wrote Diesel Dave in a Facebook post that has since been shared over 1,200 times. “Mormons believe that families can be together forever, for all time and eternity. Not just until ‘death do you part’ and yesterday I was able to take my beautiful family to the temple and make that dream a reality.”

According to the Discovery Channel, Diesel Dave is most recognized for building some of “the baddest diesel trucks on the planet.” The TV celebrity also has nearly 500,000 followers on his Facebook page.

In his social media post, Diesel Dave encouraged others to learn more about the LDS religion.

“If you don't know much about the LDS faith I suggest you look into it and learn about it cuz it is pretty awesome and has helped me and my family find an immense amount of happiness.”

Diesel Dave’s Facebook post currently has more than 30,000 likes on Facebook and over 1,000 comments. An additional photo of Diesel Dave and his family’s sealing was added to the comments on Sunday.