SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz's training camp roster now stands at the maximum of 20 players, as the team announced Tuesday afternoon that it has signed wing Taylor Braun to a contract.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Braun played collegiately at North Dakota State and has spent the last three years playing in Europe. He first played for a team in Belgium and then was in Germany last season, where he averaged 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

As a senior for the Bison, Braun was named the 2014 Summit League Player of the Year and AP honorable mention after averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.