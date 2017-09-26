SALT LAKE CITY — UPS announced Tuesday that it expects to hire more than 1,500 seasonal employees in the Salt Lake City area for the holiday season. Nationally, the company expects to hire about 95,000 seasonal employees.

The full- and part-time seasonal positions — primarily package handlers, drivers and driver helpers — have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS.

Seasonal driver jobs start at $18.75 per hour. Part-time manager pay starts at $14.85 per hour. Pay for package handlers and driver helpers starts at $10.20 per hour. Package handlers and driver helpers are also eligible for bonus pay bringing the hourly rate to $16 per hour.

UPS is hiring at the following locations.

• 3815 W. 1580 North

• 955 S. 3800 West

• 2040 Parkway Blvd., West Valley City

• 573 N. 1500 West, Orem

• 2750 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Ogden

• 628 N 1300 East, St. George

• 963 N. Main, Cedar City

• 56 N. Main, Holden

• 35 N. 100 East, Salina

• 95 W. 1800 North, Logan

• 1177 E. 225 South, Vernal

• 122 E. 2600 South, Price

• 1030 Bowling Alley Way, No. 2, Moab

Interested job seekers must apply online at UPSjobs.com. UPS will also be recruiting on campuses at NCAA college football games this fall.