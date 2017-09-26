SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will run extra TRAX trips and have longer trains along the Blue and Green lines Saturday and Sunday to help ferry people to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 187th Semiannual General Conference.

TRAX will operate on regular Saturday and Sunday schedules, UTA said in a statement. It is also reminding passengers that FrontRunner does not run on Sundays.

For those traveling in a group, UTA is encouraging passengers to buy a UTA Group Pass, allowing up to four people to make a round trip for $15. The passes are available online, at UTA customer service centers, and at ticket vending machines after 8:30 a.m.

For a complete schedule or more information, go to ride.uta.com.