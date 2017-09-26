OREM — Utah's Republican lieutenant governor says President Donald Trump was dividing the country and campaigning to his base with his comments and insults about NFL players who kneel in protest.

Cox said in a speech Tuesday at Utah Valley University that the president took a protest about social justice and racial inequality, and turned it into a debate over free speech rights when he implored team owners whose players protest during the national anthem to "get that son of a (expletive) off the field."

Cox said he personally would stand and salute the flag "until my feet bleed," but he's glad to live in a country where people have the freedom not to.

More unity and understanding are needed in the country, he said, including love and understanding of those who may be less tolerant.