President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un continue to have a war of words, escalating tensions between the two nations.

North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong Ho on Monday called Trump’s recent tweets about the communist country a “clear declaration of war.”

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

"For the past couple of days, we had earnestly hoped that the war of words between North Korea and the U.S. would not lead to action," Ri said, according to NPR. "However, Trump had ultimately declared war again last weekend, by saying regarding our leadership, that he will make it unable to last longer."

So what would a war between the U.S. and North Korea look like? Experts told the Los Angeles Times this week “the scenarios are sobering.”

“Too many Americans have the view that it would be like the invasion of Iraq or Afghanistan, or like combat operations in Libya or Syria, but it wouldn’t remotely resemble that,’’ said Rob Givens, a retired Air Force brigadier general, to the Times.

Experts including James Stavridis, a retired Navy admiral, and Scott Snyder of the Council on Foreign Relations outlined to the Times what they believe the war would look like.

North Korean leaders might eventually resort to nuclear weapons if they saw their country begin to fall.

“I would not rule out the possibility that North Korea’s future could look a lot like Syria,’’ Snyder told the Times. “North Korea could become a resource-consuming quagmire of many, many years.”

You can read the possible scenario of a war with North Korea, according to the experts, at the Los Angeles Times.

Or watch a Times video that gives a more advanced look at this potential war.