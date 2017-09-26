JENSEN, Uintah County — Dinosaur National Monument’s Quarry Visitor Center and Exhibit Hall have changed hours and services for the fall season.

Both facilities will now be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, when both facilities will be closed.

On the Colorado side of the monument, the Canyon Visitor Center, located near Dinosaur, Colorado, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout September. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 15, the center will be open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The center closes for the season Oct. 16.

Monument campgrounds will begin closing for the season or going into winter operations.

Water service at the Deerlodge Park Campground is off for the season. Water at the Gates of Lodore Campground will be turned off Oct. 6. Echo Park Campground water will be turned off Oct. 13. Campers may still use the campgrounds, but must bring their own water.

On Oct. 25, the Green River Campground, located near the Quarry Visitor Center, will close for the season at noon, and the Split Mountain Campground will then be open to all campers on a first-come, first-served basis. Water will not be available at Split Mountain Campground after Oct. 25.

All dates are subject to change in the event of severe weather or an extended period of freezing temperatures.

For more information on Dinosaur National Monument, call 435-781-7700 or go to www.nps.gov/dino.