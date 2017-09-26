Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 26.

Puerto Rico still facing ‘apocalyptic’ conditions

Hurricane Maria pummeled into Puerto Rico last week, and the U.S. territory remains devastated with heavy flooding, a loss of power and destroyed buildings, according to CNN.

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said on Monday that the country faces a massive humanitarian crises. He hopes the U.S. government will aid the people there, since Puerto Rico residents are also American citizens.

"We need something tangible, a bill that actually answers to our need right now," he said. "Otherwise, there will be ... a massive exodus to the (mainland) United States."

Democrats have called for more action to help the struggling nation.

President Donald Trump pledged for federal help for both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. He plans to visit Puerto Rico sometime soon, but it’s unclear when the island will be safe for travel.

Senate votes crumble on Obamacare repeal

Republicans in the Senate couldn’t secure enough votes for the latest attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, effectively killing the bill ahead of its vote, according to the Deseret News.

Senators have worked hard to make sure the bill passes, even adding funding to key states where they expected to receive "no" votes.

Sen. Mike Lee's office said on Monday that the Utah senator feels the bill moves in the wrong direction.

"Sen. Lee has not made a final decision on the bill, but the latest version moves in the wrong direction by giving more power to federal bureaucrats and less regulatory relief for states," the senator's spokesman, Conn Carroll, said in an email to the Deseret News.

The fill faced its near nail in the coffin when Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, dismissed it.

U. officials speak with students ahead of Shapiro appearance

University of Utah officials spoke with students about their feelings on former Brietbart News editor Ben Shapiro’s upcoming appearance at the school, according to the Deseret News.

Students called for the U. to cancel the speech. Others said it was a good decision to host the talk since it exemplifies freedom of speech.

U. President David Pershing released a statement that said he will allow the event to take place, despite protests.

"We are deeply committed to equity, inclusion and diversity at the University of Utah and we strive to foster an environment of respect," he wrote in an open letter. "These values are essential to our institution and to our collective common good, and I remain dedicated to our many efforts to ensure our university is welcoming and safe for all."

Jazz player offers thoughts on national anthem protest

Utah Jazz star Thabo Sefolosha addressed the recent national anthem protests, which were scolded by President Donald Trump over the weekend in a series of tweets, according to the Deseret News.

Sefolosha, who speaks three languages and a mixed heritage of Switzerland and South Africa, said he’s developed a lot of opinions on racial relations in the United States.

Sefolosha said communication helps solve problems.

“Maybe it’s because I’m not American,” he told Marc Spears of The Undefeated. “I want to be respectful to a lot of Americans that I know are great people. And I’d rather have a conversation like this, to sit down and talk about what I see being an issue and what I would like to see change, instead of making it a public thing.”

LDS dad advances on ‘The Voice’

Dave and Claire Crosby made an appearance on NBC’s “The Voice” Monday night. Dave Crosby auditioned for the role, singing Death Cab For Cutie “I’ll Follow You Into The Dark.”

What else you need to read today:

GOP takes stock after another health care failure [CNN]

North Korea appears to bolster defenses after flight by US bombers as rhetoric escalates [Reuters]

Structure damage reported in California as Canyon fire grows to 2000 acres [The OC Register]

Chelsea Manning says she was denied entry into Canada [BBC]