Prepare yourself. Fizzy milk is coming.

As a way to boost milk sales, the company Arla, which is owned by about 12,000 milk farmers, confirmed on Monday that it plans to experiment with its trendy drink “fizzy milk” in the United Kingdom, according to Metro.

The drink will be Arla’s attempt to appeal to teenagers, hoping they’ll spend money on a sparkling dairy drink.

“Of course, the fizzy milk drink will be suitably millennial pink, and will be made by mixing milk with fruit juice before being carbonated,” according to Metro.

Arla, which primarly sells cream cheese and sliced cheese, hopes to boost milk sales by the year 2020, Metro reported.

An Arla spokesman told HuffPost UK that the company is still experimenting with the drink before it hits store shelves.

“Fizzy milk is among the many products currently in development at our state-of-the-art Global Innovation Centre in Aarhus in Denmark, which sees chefs, scientists, consumers and customers all come together to identify and shape the trends, technologies and products that will shape the dairy industry in the years to come,” the spokesman told HuffPost UK. “Like all products in development, we can’t say if or when the product will come to market.”

Given people’s shift to have a more healthy diet, milk has been left behind in the dust, with many saying milk is about to face a crisis.

“One of the challenges we have is teenagers not drinking milk,” said Matt Walker, senior director of innovation at Arla, according to The Guardian. “The insight we’ve found is that milk is not that cool.”

But those at Arla feel that changing the formula and the name of milk and dairy products will inspire more people to buy it.

Arla has also previously experimented with crunchy cheese as way to bring people back to buying dairy products, The Guardian reported. It's one of several ways they're trying to bring people back to dairy.

“Matt comes to us with consumer insights. ‘This is the problem we want to solve.’ And we put our knowledge together to see if we can do it,” said Sven Thormahlen, a 60-year-old German biochemist and the president of research and development at Arla.