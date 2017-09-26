SALT LAKE CITY — “Fixer Upper” will finish its run after its fifth season.

The hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines announced the decision in a blog post on Tuesday that the fifth season of their popular HGTV show would be their last.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of 'Fixer Upper' will be our last,” they wrote on their blog Tuesday. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The couple also released a video to explain their decision.

The couple assured readers that they won’t stop rebuilding Waco, even though the show, which focuses on the couple helping other people rebuild their homes, is ending.

Season five begins in November.

“Fixer Upper” first launched in 2013. It became one of the highest-rated shows in HGTV history, according to People magazine.

Since the show’s takeoff, the couple spearheaded their own business moves, including their retail compound Magnolia Market at the Silos, which offers paint, wallpaper and rugs. The couple also launched a real estate company and published New York Times bestselling books.

Of course, the couple’s success hasn’t come without controversy. BuzzFeed questioned the couple over their pastor’s views on gay marriage back in 2016.

But the Christian couple has often relied on their faith, putting their hearts into rebuilding homes for families in need.

“We’ve been all over the world now,” said Chip, according to People. “But there’s something really romantic about not just saying, ‘Remember where you came from,’ but really living that out.”