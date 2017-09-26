UTubers wrapped up loose ends in their videos this past week. Evie Clair sang her last number on “America’s Got Talent,” finishing in the top 10 of the show’s contestants. Brigham Young University also celebrated being the No. 1 “Stone-Cold Sober University” for 20 years in a row by giving the winners of five golden tickets a tour of the “BYU Chocolate Factory” with Studio C’s Stacey Harkey.

Clair finished in the top 10 of “America’s Got Talent” and celebrated by singing “Okay Day" with British singer and songwriter James Arthur. The song, an original by Clair, contains lyrics about anticipating a bright day ahead.

Fans who send in a recording of themselves singing or lip-syncing the words to the Gardiner Sisters’ original “You and I Can,” have a chance to be in the group’s new lyric video. “Because we wrote this song about empowering each other and being there for each other, we really wanted to do something with you guys,” they said in the clip. Submissions are due by Oct. 2 and can be sent to info@gardinersisters.com.

BYU was named the No. 1 “Stone-Cold Sober University” for 20 years in a row last July, reported the Deseret News. To celebrate, BYU opened its factory doors for those who found a golden ticket behind the labeling of their chocolate milk bottles. Watch this clip of the five lucky winners who scored a year’s supply of BYU chocolate milk and a tour of the “BYU Chocolate Factory” with Studio C’s Stacey Harkey.

Gentri recorded “God Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts, inviting listeners to “‘fall’ in love with this song all over again," according to the YouTube description. The arrangement also includes a string and keyboard accompaniment.

Simply Three posted a music video of their original song, “Unsafe Haven,” on YouTube this week. The trio, consisting of a violin, cello and bass, will be on tour in October.

UTubers is a feature that highlights YouTube videos created by people with ties to Utah.