Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports looked at how happy or upset fan bases are with their 2016 coaching hires and the second coach listed (in a list moving from the bottom to the top), was BYU's Kalani Sitake.

After looking at the disastrous situation for Missouri's Barry Odom — who has won just 3 of 14 games against FBS opponents — Forde turned his attention to Sitake, calling him the, "Closest to the Odom inferno."

Forde then spells out how the Cougars have performed under Sitake the last two seasons, saying, "Eight of Sitake’s 10 victories have come over teams from FCS or teams that finished last year with losing records. Last year every loss was by three points or fewer, but this year the average margin of defeat is 22.3."

Forde continued, "The competition has been stout, but BYU’s offense is awful: The Cougars are last nationally in scoring offense and 129th out of 130 in total offense."

Former BYU head man, Bronco Mendenhall was listed on the higher end of the scale in a spot that Forde called, "Corner Turned."

"Mendenhall’s first year in Charlottesville was not pretty, starting with a loss to an FCS opponent and ending in a seven-game losing streak," Forde wrote. "This year’s results are much better to date, highlighted by a road romp over Boise State last week. The Cavaliers are halfway to their first bowl bid since 2011."

Jazz a top 10 ranked team in ESPN's Future Power Rankings

ESPN Insider released its NBA Future Power Rankings — a projection of success on the court for the next three seasons — and the Utah Jazz came in at No. 10 on the list, tied with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Speaking of the Jazz, Kevin Pelton first looked at what the loss of Gordon Hayward meant, saying, "Hayward's departure via free agency causes the Jazz to slip backward four spots after their best season in recent franchise history."

Pelton then turned attention to the positives for Utah.

"Even without Hayward, Utah has a star to build around in center Rudy Gobert, who merited an All-Star selection last season," wrote Pelton. "And we have a great deal of faith in the Jazz's management team, ranked sixth overall. After Hayward chose Boston, GM Dennis Lindsey chose a wise path of signing multiple depth pieces to short-term contracts. That gives Utah plenty of options next summer."

Pelton then explains what the Jazz need to stay in the playoff hunt for the upcoming seasons.

"Ultimately, the Jazz will have to find a go-to scorer to replace the shot creation lost with Hayward and George Hill both signing elsewhere," Pelton wrote. "If that player is found, Utah will remain competitive through Gobert's prime."

Other links

And finally...

It was a reunion of sorts in Green Bay on Sunday for Utah State as four former Aggies were on the field in the game between the Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The foursome got a picture to commemorate the occasion.