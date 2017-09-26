SALT LAKE CITY — The patient at the center of the controversial arrest of nurse Alex Wubbels has died.

Bill Gray died from his injuries Monday night, according to a Facebook post by Rigby Police Department in Idaho.

Gray, a truck driver and reserve member of Rigby police, was severely burned July 26 in a head-on crash near Wellsville in Cache County.

Gray was rushed to the burn unit at University Hospital in Salt Lake City. A Salt Lake police detective who came to procure a blood draw didn't have a warrant, and because Gray was not under arrest and could not consent, Wubbels denied the procedure under hospital policy.

After a tense encounter, the detective grabbed Wubbels and he dragged her outside, stuffing her into a police cruiser, claiming she was interfering with a police investigation.

Video of the encounter became public Aug. 31 and quickly spread worldwide, bringing the department under scrutiny.

The Facebook post described Gray as "a man of selfless service."

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.