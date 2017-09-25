Dave and Claire Crosby, the LDS father-daughter duo that has charmed online audiences since early last year, appeared on Monday night’s season debut of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Dave Crosby, a Salt Lake City native, auditioned for the show but his 4-year-old daughter still found her way onto the stage after an invitation from the judges.

Dave Crosby’s performance of Death Cab for Cutie’s “I’ll Follow You Into The Dark” caused Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus to all turn their chairs. The young father was then asked what inspires him to sing.

“I had kind of given up on music about four years ago when I held my little daughter for the first time,” Crosby said. “And turns out, she turned out to be just an incredible little singer for a 4-year-old and she made a couple viral videos.”

Levine then recognized Crosby from he and Claire’s video of “You’ve Got A Friend In Me,” and the judges insisted that he bring Claire on stage. The two reprised their cover of the Randy Newman song from Disney’s “Toy Story.” The duet received a standing ovation from the judges and Levine said they “melted the hearts of everyone in this country.”

“Dave, I want you on my team man,” Shelton said. “But I'd really like to have her.”

Levine and Cyrus both tried to relate to Dave and Claire’s relationship. Levine shared his experience of becoming a father, while Cyrus said her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, taught her everything she knows about music. Still, Shelton reminded the young father that it was his voice, not Claire’s, that caused the three judges to turn their chairs.

While the decision seemed to be a tough one, Crosby ultimately elected to join Levine, who turned his chair just seconds into Crosby’s performance.

“I think that responding to beautiful music should be an impulsive decision,” Levine told Crosby after his performance. “The purity and the beauty of your voice is irreplaceable and I really want to be a part of that.”

