After posting the third-best 36-hole team score in program history on Monday, the Utah Valley University women's golf team finds itself in fifth place out of 17 teams at the ORU Shootout, presented by Mark Allen Auto Group at Meadowbrook Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Wolverines put up a two-round score of 32-over-par 608 en route to notching the third-lowest 36-hole score in school history. UVU recorded rounds of 306 and 302 on its way to sitting just two strokes back of fourth place and eight back of first with just one more round to play.

The host Oral Roberts Golden Eagles lead the tournament at 24-over par (298-302—600), while Lamar is in second at 27-over (309-294—603), UTEP is in third at 28-over (300-304—604) and Arkansas State is in fourth at 30-over (299-307—606). Behind Utah Valley's 32-over 608, Wichita State sits in sixth at 33-over (310-299—609), McNeese is in seventh at 37-over (308-305—613), McLennan CC (308-306—614) and Oklahoma Christian (307-307—614) are tied for eighth at 38-over, Northern Iowa is in 10th (303-314—617), Louisiana-Monroe (310-308—618) and Houston Baptist (312-306—618) are tied for 11th, UT Arlington is in 13th (317-306—623), Incarnate Word is in 14th (315-310—625), Stephen F. Austin sits in 15th (317-310—627), Missouri State is in 16th (316-311—627) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi rounds out the tightly-contested field in 17th (310-319—629).

Junior Carly Dehlin is leading the way for the Wolverines, as she enters Tuesday's final round tied for third place at 2-over par. After carding a 3-over 75 on Monday morning, Dehlin responded by firing a 1-under 71 in round two to find herself in a five-way tie for third place with a 2-over 146. The 146 matches the fifth-best 36-hole score in program history. The Wolverine junior recorded a team-best six birdies on Monday, including an impressive tally of four during the second round.

Sophomore Justine Lauer is next for Utah Valley, as she is currently tied for 23rd place with a 9-over 153. Lauer carded scores of 75 and 78 en route to recording her 153 on Monday. True freshman Bailey Henley enters Tuesday tied for 42nd for UVU with a 12-over 156 (76-80), while sophomore Kaylee Shimizu is tied for 49th with a 13-over 157 (80-77) and junior Ana Raga is tied for 55th with a 14-over 158 (82-76).

Missouri State's Verena Gimmy is leading the tournament individually with a 4-under-par 140 (70-70), while ULM's Shani White is in second with a 1-over 145 (72-73). UVU's Dehlin enters Tuesday's final round just one stroke back of second place and six shots out of first.

The ORU Shootout concludes on Tuesday morning. The tournament's final round will tee off at 7 a.m. MT, and live scoring will be available by visiting BirdieFire.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.