Utah State senior golfer Braxton Miller carded rounds of 70 and 69 and is currently tied for sixth place with a 5-under-par 139 following the first day of competition at the Colorado-hosted Mark Simpson Invitational held Monday at the Colorado National Golf Club.

Utah State is currently tied for ninth place in the 20-team field at 4-over 580 (288-291). Colorado leads the tournament at 15-under 561 (275-286), and the Buffaloes’ Spencer Painton is the individual leader at 9-under 135 (65-70).

During his first 36 holes, Miller had eight birdies as he began his day by carding a 2-under 70 and then followed that up with a 3-under 69. For Miller, he now has 20 rounds under par and six rounds in the 60s during his collegiate career.

Also competing for Utah State was sophomore Chase Lansford, who is tied for 27th place at even-par 144 (72-72). Redshirt freshman Brock Stanger is tied for 49th place at 2-over 146 (73-73), sophomore Hayden Eckert is tied for 86th place at 7-over 151 (74-77) and redshirt freshman Andy Hess is tied for 96th place at 9-over 153 (73-78).

Utah State concludes play with 18 holes on Tuesday with tee times beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Live scoring is available on GolfStat, and daily results are available on USU's athletic website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.