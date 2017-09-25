SALT LAKE CITY — One of the best parts of living in the Beehive State is that there is never a shortage of live music and entertainment. Within the next month, big names such as Imagine Dragons and Alison Krauss will be gracing Utah with their presence, but there's also some up-and-coming artists that are worth checking out.

Here's a list of 12 bands and musicians performing in Utah soon. Please note that this list is not all-inclusive.

Sept. 26 — Tank and the Bangas

Tarriona Ball, who goes by the nickname “Tank,” fronts Tank and the Bangas, a New Orleans- based band that delivers a unique blend of funk, soul, spoken word and hip-hop to its audience. The group won NPR’s 2017 Tiny Desk Contest — selected from more than 6,000 entries — and will be making an appearance at the Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City on Sept. 26. Watch the performance that made them the Tiny Desk Contest winners here:

Sept. 27 — Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

The country music superstars and husband/wife duo will serve as the debut event in the refurbished Vivint Smart Home Arena on Sept. 27. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill began dominating country music charts in the early 1990s, and both musicians have multiple Grammys to their names. The Salt Lake City concert is a part of the duo’s “Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017.” In honor of this tour, watch the official music video for “It’s Your Love,” the first duet between McGraw and Hill — released less than a year after the musicians married.

Sept. 28 — Atlas Genius

In 2009, Australian-born brothers Keith and Michael Jeffrey formed an alternative/indie rock collective called Atlas Genius. The band will be performing at Metro Music Hall in Salt Lake City on Sept. 28.

Their debut album,”When it Was Now,” was released in 2013 and peaked at No. 34 on the United States Billboard 200, according to a news release. Their second album, “Inanimate Objects,” came out in 2015.

Listen to “Trojans,” a single from their debut album that has more than 8 million views.

Oct. 1 — Conor Oberst

Best known as the architect of the indie rock band Bright Eyes, Conor Oberst will be headlining the Eccles Theater on Oct. 1. Oberst released his eighth studio album, “Salutations,” earlier this year. The album reimagines the 10 songs on his previous record, “Ruminations,” by bringing in a full band and guest artists.

Although much of Oberst’s music is an open proclamation of pain and regret, “First Day of My Life” — a Bright Eyes song from 2005 — emits a rare sense of sweetness and optimism and should probably be on every wedding playlist.

Oct. 6 — The Aquabats

Who doesn’t love a good Mormon ska band? Did you know that Aquabats members Chad Larson, Ian Fowles and singer Christian Jacobs are all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints? In fact, Jacobs, whose stage name is “The MC Bat Commander,” is the great-grandson of prominent Mormon leader LeGrand Richards.

The Aquabats are bringing their superhero personas and comedic stunts to The Depot on Oct. 6. It’ll be a show to remember, as the band’s live performances are known for featuring battles with villains and monsters. Get pumped for this one-of-a-kind concert by listening to the band’s big hit “Super Rad” off of their 1997 album “The Fury.”

Oct. 6 — Noah Gundersen

His music has appeared on TV shows including “One Tree Hill,” “Vampire Diaries” and “Nashville,” and now Noah Gundersen will perform his music at The State Room in Salt Lake City Oct. 6.

The Washington-based musician’s latest album “White Noise,” which was released Sept. 22, marks his transition from singer-songwriter to full-blown indie rock band, according to a news release.

Gundersen delivers his poignant music with a smooth, breathy voice. His religious upbringing is present in his touching song, “Poor Man’s Son,” which has weaved in its lyrics the chorus from the traditional Christian folk hymn “Down to the River to Pray.” “Poor Man’s Son” is from his debut full-length album “Ledges,” released in 2014.

Oct. 7 — The National Parks

Provo folk/pop band The National Parks will be making their debut at The Depot Oct. 7. Frontman Brady Parks formed the group in 2013, and their third album, “Places,” was released Sept. 15, 2017.

The band launched a tour in conjunction with the album, and it will take them to 19 cities across the United States before concluding on Oct. 27. After their Salt Lake City show, the band will head east to Atlanta, Georgia.

Enjoy “Wind and Anchor,” a song off of the band’s debut album, “Young,” in 2013.

Oct. 11 — Tom Walker

This Scottish born singer-songwriter is on his first North American tour, and he’ll be making a stop at The Complex in Salt Lake City on Oct. 11.

The 25-year-old up-and-coming musician is on the road supporting his debut EP “Blessings,” which was released earlier this year. Walker has cited classic artists such as Ray Charles, The Police and Bob Marley as major influences, and his own style blends hip-hop beats with a raspy, soulful voice and, of course, a charming accent.

Check out his latest single, “Heartland,” which follows on from his debut EP.

Oct. 13 — Imagine Dragons

The band that had its humble beginning in Provo back in 2008 is once again returning to the Beehive State.

Imagine Dragons is currently on tour in support of their third and most recent album, “Evolve.” Their 12th stop on the tour will be at USANA Amphitheatre on Oct. 13.

“Believer,” a song from “Evolve,” reached their first No. 1 on the Adult Pop Songs radio airplay chart, according to billboard.com. Previously, the band landed No. 2 for both “Radioactive” and “Demons” in 2013.

Oct. 14 — Alison Krauss and David Gray

Alison Krauss emerged on the bluegrass/country music scene at an early age, recording for the first time when she was only 14 years old and releasing her first solo album at the age of 16. Over the course of her 30-year career, the singer and multi-instrumentalist has won 27 Grammys.

Krauss is touring this fall with English singer-songwriter David Gray, whose music produces a stirring combination of soul, folk and rock. The two will make an appearance at USANA Amphitheatre on Oct. 14.

Listen to Krauss’ rendition of “I’ll Fly Away,” which is included on the soundtrack of the film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

“This Year’s Love” is one of the songs for which Gray is best known, featured on his album from 1998, “White Ladder.”

Oct. 14 — Paul Kelly

Singer-songwriter Paul Kelly will be bringing his blend of rock and acoustic folk from the “land Down Under” to The State Room on Oct. 14.

The Australian-born musician has recorded over 21 studio albums throughout a career spanning more than thirty years, according to his website. Kelly’s latest album, “Life is Fine,” gave him his first No. 1 on the official Australian music charts.

There’s a raw emotion and powerful lyricism akin to Bob Dylan that’s present in many of Kelly’s songs — “How to Make Gravy” is no exception.

Oct. 17-18 — Bob Dylan with Mavis Staples

Remember when Bob Dylan was awarded a Nobel Prize in literature but didn’t attend the ceremony to claim his award? Don’t worry, his chances of attending his own concerts at the Eccles Theater on Oct. 17 and 18 are much higher.

The prolific songwriter is joined by gospel and soul singer Mavis Staples, who began performing in the 1950s with her family group, “The Staple Singers.”

The two musicians have a history dating back to the early 1960s, and at one point they grew so close that Dylan even proposed to Staples, according to Rolling Stone. Although Staples declined the proposal, she remained friends with Dylan and the two toured together last summer.

To celebrate the two musicians touring once again, listen to Staples’ rendition of the classic Christian Hymn “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” and Dylan’s performance of his 1963 song, “Lay Down Your Weary Tune.”

