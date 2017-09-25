Lehi's Jaxon Christensen gets tackled by Gorilla, the Phoenix Suns mascot, during the 14th annual Mascot Bowl at Skyridge High School in Lehi, on Monday. Imagine Jazz Bear whizzing through the air on a zip line, Bumble recovering a fumble and Real Salt Lake's Leo tackling a young running back. The masked maniacs for college and professional teams from in and outside of Utah took a break from taunting each other in order to tackle the Skyridge and Lehi eighth-grade football teams Monday. The game raised money for Utah Jazz-affiliated Firemen & Friends for Kids, as well as Bear Hugs.

