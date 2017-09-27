Dixie State’s men’s golf team stands in 10th place through the first 36 holes of play at the 46th-Annual Western Washington Viking Invitational played Monday at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club.

The Trailblazers actually held the lead midway through the morning loop before finishing the first round tied for fifth place with two other teams at 3-over 291. DSU then posted a second round 5-over 293 to finish at plus-8 584. Simon Fraser (291-284) and British Columbia (289-286) are tied atop the team leaderboard at 1-under 575, one stroke clear of third-place Oklahoma Christian (284-292-576, E) In all, the top-10 teams (of 16 in the field) on the leaderboard are separated by just nine shots heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Dixie State’s freshmen trio of Spencer Wallace, Brock Nielson and Landon Anderson are all listed in the top 20 overall through two rounds. Wallace opened with a 1-over 73 before coming back with a 1-under 71 to stand tied for 14th at even-par 144. Meanwhile, Nielson carded DSU’s low round of the day with an opening 2-under 70, though he followed that up with a 3-over 75 on his second loop to finish in a four-way tie for 16th at +1 145.

Anderson fired rounds of 71 and 75 on the day to stand tied with four others for 20th place at +2 146, followed by senior Dane Nelson (77-72) in t-36th at +5 149 and sophomore Jayce Frampton (77-77) in t-73rd at +10 154.

Tuesday’s final 18-hole round begins at 8:30 a.m. PT.

