GARDEN CITY, Rich County — A couple is recovering and another man is dead Sunday after they exchanged gunfire in Garden City, police said.

The woman, 61, and man, 72, fired from inside a home in self-defense, striking and killing the shooter, law enforcers said Monday. Detectives still are investigating why the suspect targeted the couple.

About 1:50 p.m. Sunday, the Rich County Sheriff's Office received a call of "a suicidal man with a gun" at the Sweetwater Trailer Park, the office reported.

The situation was described at first as an "active shooter" scenario by police, who reported the scene was "secured" by 3:15 p.m.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, had crashed his car into a trailer home. He was found dead in the vehicle when emergency crews arrived.

The couple is in the hospital with gunshot wounds that are not life-threatening, the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a Monday news release.

Investigators were working with Utah Highway Patrol troopers and forensic scientists Sunday and Monday to investigate the shooting.

— Annie Knox