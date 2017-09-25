I had no issues with anything going on there. I didn’t feel like there were any issues of security. Honestly I think everything should be good.

PARK CITY — The war of words between the U.S. and North Korea might worry some, but not many of those hoping to represent the U.S. at the Olympics in South Korea this winter.

In fact, most said that not only are they focused on simply trying to earn a trip to the Winter Games in PyeongChang in February, they trust the USOC to keep them apprised of any safety issues.

“Not really (worried) because security there is basically the same as it was in February of last year,” said reigning U.S. figure skating champion and Salt Lake native Nathan Chen. “Also, I am really focused on skating, and I don’t want to let myself get so involved with what is going on. Mostly just focused on this Games and go from there.”

The tension between North Korea and the United States has become more troubling in recent weeks with President Donald Trump and North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un have been trading barbs, including calling each other names late last week.

Still, Chen said he visited South Korea last winter and was comforted enough with the security that his entire family is hoping to make the trip should he be selected for the U.S. team.

“I was actually fortunate enough to go to the South Korea test event,” Chen said during the Media Summit in Park City Monday. “I felt completely safe there. I had no issues with anything going on there. I didn’t feel like there were any issues of security. …Honestly I think everything should be good.”

Skeleton athlete Matt Antoine echoed those sentiments but added that this isn’t the first time there have been questions about security before an Olympic Games.

“I know that’s going to be a big talking point for sure,” Antoine said. “And obviously, what’s happening in that part of the world isn’t the most ideal by any means, but our team works closely with the state department, and there were a lot of questions going into 2014, as well.”

Figure skating hopeful Mariah Bell said her family plans to accompany her, should she earn a spot on the team, and that brings her comfort.

“Honestly, not at all,” she said. “First of all, a lot of my family would go with me, and second, I know that …Team USA, the USOC, the local organizing committee there did a really great job of keeping everything secure and just gave us the opportunity to really enjoy ourselves.”

Ignoring any political issue is easy because this goal is so consuming.

“For me, it’s just worry about myself,” she said. “I’m going to skate. …It’s the Olympics.”

Bell said that as impressive as the facilities were, it was the people who left an impression.

“The people there were very helpful,” she said. “Everybody at the training site, everybody at the venue, everybody at the airport, they were all just really helpful and friendly.”