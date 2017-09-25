DRAPER — A Draper man who was facing 107 felony charges — all but 10 of them in Utah — alleging sexual crimes involving two young girls has now been indicted in a federal court.

Isaac Dylan Kemp, 45, was charged Sept. 6 in Salt Lake's U.S. District Court in a six-count indictment alleging he enticed a minor, produced child pornography, had child pornography in his possession, transferred obscene materials to minors and traveled to another state to have sex with a minor.

In order for the federal case to proceed, two separate cases filed by the Utah Attorney General's Office in 3rd District Court earlier this year were dismissed Wednesday, according to court documents.

While the indictment doesn't provide specific details about the allegations against Kemp, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed the federal charges involve the same two victims that the previous state cases addressed.

A four-day jury trial for Kemp is scheduled to begin Nov. 13 before Magistrate Judge Dustin Pead, while a deadline for any plea deals is set for Oct. 23.

Between the two state cases, Kemp was charged with 98 different felonies alleging sexual crimes involving the two girls, a 12-year-old girl in North Carolina and another girl in Nebraska who prosecutors say was 13 when Kemp began a sexual relationship with her in 2013.

In addition, each case carried a charge demanding forfeiture of property.

Prosecutors in the two state cases said Kemp posed online as a teenage boy, exchanging hundreds of pornographic pictures and texts with the then 13-year-old Nebraska girl.

In 2014, Kemp allegedly told the girl that his "uncle" would be in her hometown and asked if he could have the uncle drop a gift off at her house, according to charges in the state cases. The "uncle" was actually Kemp, police said, and he went to the girl's house and gave her a quilt.

Two months later, Kemp — while still posing online as a 16-year-old — told the girl, now 14, that his uncle would be back in town and that she should have sex with him so she could get experience, the charges state. Kemp, posing as the uncle, took the girl to a hotel room in Nebraska two nights in a row, and he raped her on the second night, court documents state.

The sexual activity continued until February 2016, police said, and the girl also continued to send pictures and videos to Kemp.

State prosecutors also said Kemp used the Kik messenger app to pose as a teen boy from California and exchanged numerous sexually explicit messages and pictures with the North Carolina girl in 2016.

During a forensic examination of just two days' worth of messaging in April 2016, investigators found "hundreds" of sexually explicit messages, the state charges indicated.

State prosecutors emphasized "the emotional and psychological harm" the girl experienced, noting that after being told who Kemp really was, the girl told investigators she was in love with the teenage boy from California and even attempted to contact him again, the charges state.

Kemp still faces 10 counts of sex assault of a child in the first degree in Nebraska, court personnel confirmed Monday. A hearing in that case is scheduled in Richardson County, Nebraska, on Nov. 14.

In North Carolina, a court spokesman said Monday that no charges had been filed against Kemp in that state.

Kemp is currently in custody in Weber County Jail.