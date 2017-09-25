Girls Tennis

Erica Evans, Desert Hills (Sr.)

Desert Hills' No. 1 singles player last year, Erica Evans has recovered fully from a broken arm she suffered snowboarding last January and she’s been a force on the court in doubles play throughout the season.

Evans has teamed with fellow senior Abbie Carmack to put together a perfect 24-0 record including wins over teams from Park City, Orem, Spanish Fork, Springville, and Davis.

“The two have not even dropped a single set this season in their run of 24 straight. They fought off two match points to defeat the top team from Green Green in the second Stephen Wade Tournament prior to their defeating the top Davis team in the final,” said Desert Hills coach Dave Smith.

Evans and Carmack head into this week’s 4A state tournament as the team to beat in No. 1 doubles.

Boys Cross Country

Josh Leatham, Viewmont (Sr.)

Had a great showing at the Davis District Championships at Layton High School last Wednesday.

The senior finished first with a time of 14:21, which was 15 seconds faster than the second-place finisher from Woods Cross.

Leatham finished 19th at last year’s 5A state meet but he figures to have a much higher finisher this year.

Football

Brock Jones, Lone Peak (Sr.)

Had an awesome game in leading Lone Peak to a big 53-34 win over rival American Fork last Friday. Jones completed 22 of 29 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns.

For the season Jones has completed 112 of 179 passes for a 62.6 completion percentage, 1,753 yards and 17 TDs.

"Brock has been a great leader to the team and the offense this year. He puts in the time both on and off the field. This combination has helped him become one of the states premier QBs," said Lone Peak coach Bart Brockbank.

He’ll need to be at his best again this week against Lone Peak takes on No. 1 Bingham.

Girls Soccer

Ashlyn Hall, Syracuse (So.)

This sophomore has scored in four straight games to lead Syracuse to the top of the Region 1 standings and a No. 2 ranking in all of 6A.

Last Tuesday she recorded a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Clearfield and then two days later she scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Weber. The previous week she scored against Fremont and Northridge in a pair of one-goal wins for the Titans.

“She is one of the best pure strikers I’ve seen or coached. Skills wise she is the whole package. She is technical, tough, fast, and has a dangerous shot from nearly anywhere she collects the ball. She is young but she took the challenge I gave to her at the end of last season to help lead the team, and this year she has really stepped up. Her work ethic has always been impressive but it’s been fun to watch her quiet personality come forward as she turned into a vocal leader on this young team,” said Syracuse coach Taylor Allen.

Volleyball

Hannah Farr, Morgan (Sr.)

The senior helped lead Morgan to a pair of victories last week, including a win over the top-ranked team in 5A, Bountiful.

Farr recorded 24 digs against Bountiful last Tuesday and also recorded an ace. Two days later she had another strong match in a win over South Summit.

“She is a very positive vocal leader. Always gives 100 percent in practice and games. An amazing role model for our younger players to look up to. So lucky to coach her and this team,” said Morgan coach Liz Wiscombe.

Girls Cross Country

Cat Webster, Hillcrest (Jr.)

Posted the best time at the Wahsatch Rendezvous on Saturday at Cottonwood Complex to help lead the Huskies to a third-place finish.

Webster ran her race in a time of 19:11.39, over 40 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

“Cat's talent was obvious from her first few weeks on the team. She is starting to believe that she can be good and her performances the last few weeks have matched that belief,” said Hillcrest coach Scott Stucki. “She is starting to take more of a leadership role on the team and is really working hard.”

Boys Golf

Cole Ponich, Davis (Jr.)

With the Region 1 tournament taking place at Eagle Mountain this week, Davis junior Cole Ponich is the clear golfer to beat.

Already this year he’s shot a 65 at Hubbard Golf Course and a 64 at Sun Hills, and his stroke average heading into the region tournament is 66.6.

“Cole works a lot of hours on his game and plays in a lot of national tournaments throughout the year,” said Davis coach Ben Horne. “He won the Bobby Chapman Invitational last weekend in South Carolina with a 6-under in 36 holes. His work ethic and love of golf are second to none.”