It was a good weekend for a handful of defensive players with Utah ties during the NFL’s Week 3 action, including one rookie who made his first career interception and two young defenders who made their first career starts.

Former Utah safety Marcus Williams started at safety and had his first career interception in New Orleans’ 34-13 win, picking off Cam Newton on a third-and-6 play inside Carolina territory at the 44-yard line. The rookie also had two assisted tackles and a pass deflection.

Former Southern Utah safety Miles Killebrew made his first career start for Detroit and led the Lions in tackles with nine, including seven solo stops and a special teams tackle, in a 30-26 loss to Atlanta. He had a third-down stop in Detroit territory during the third quarter that forced Atlanta to kick a field goal instead of extending its drive.

Former Utah State safety Marwin Evans started at safety, his first career pro start, and had five total tackles for Green Bay in its 27-24 overtime win against Cincinnati. That included four solo stops and a special teams tackle while playing 54 defensive snaps.

Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy started at linebacker for New England and had a team-leading 11 tackles, the first time the fourth-year defender has had double-digit tackles in his pro career, in the Patriots’ 36-33 win over Houston. He had nine solo tackles while playing all 71 defensive snaps for the Patriots. That included a third-down stop on a third-and-8 play that forced a Texans punt.

Former Southern Utah and Davis High product James Cowser also had his first multi-turnover game for Oakland in the Raiders’ 27-10 loss to Washington. Cowser recovered a muffed punt by Washington at the Redskins 18, leading to the Raiders’ only touchdown two plays later. He also recovered a fumble by Washington running back Samaje Perine at the Redskins 12-yard line in the fourth quarter. He added three tackles, including two solo stops.

Here’s a look at how the rest of the NFL locals performed in Week 3, including noteworthy snap counts:

Rams 41, 49ers 39

LOS ANGELES

Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Started at strong safety and had seven tackles, including five solo stops, and a quarterback hurry while playing all 82 defensive snaps for the Rams. Alexander twice made stops on third down that prevented a first down or score.

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Came on as a substitute.

SAN FRANCISCO

Zane Beadles, Utah and Hillcrest High: Came on as a substitute.

Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High: Not active for game.

Jaguars 44, Ravens 7

JACKSONVILLE

No local players on active roster

BALTIMORE

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Not active for game.

Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU and Timpview High: Not active for game.

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had four solo tackles, including a stop on third down, while playing all 73 defensive snaps for the Ravens.

Bills 26, Broncos 16

BUFFALO

Kaelin Clay, WR/Ret., Utah: Caught one pass for 28 yards and was targeted twice.

DENVER

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle and played all 70 offensive snaps for the Broncos one week after leaving a game with a bone bruise.

Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Not active for game.

Saints 34, Panthers 13

NEW ORLEANS

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Not active for game.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: See above.

CAROLINA

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Started at center while playing all 59 offensive snaps for the Panthers.

Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle.

Jared Norris, LB, Utah: Came on as a substitute.

Bears 23, Steelers 17

CHICAGO

No local players on active roster

PITTSBURGH

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Not active for game.

Falcons 30, Lions 26

ATLANTA

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Started at defensive end and had a solo tackle.

DETROIT

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Started at defensive end.

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: See above.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had two solo tackles.

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Started at defensive tackle and had three solo tackles.

Colts 31, Browns 28

INDIANAPOLIS

Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State: Started at running back and had five carries for 18 yards and one reception for 2 yards. He converted a third-and-3 with a 7-yard run on a field goal-scoring drive for the Colts.

CLEVELAND

Jordan Leslie, WR, BYU: In his first career regular-season game, Leslie made a 26-yard reception in the second quarter that led to a 1-yard touchdown two plays later. He played 21 offensive snaps.

Kai Nacua, S, BYU: Came on as a substitute on special teams.

Nate Orchard, OLB, Utah and Highland High: Had a 7-yard sack on a third-down play, forcing the Colts to punt. He also had three tackles, including a solo stop and a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry.

Vikings 34, Buccaneers 17

MINNESOTA

No locals on roster

TAMPA BAY

Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High: Had four tackles, including a solo stop.

Patriots 36, Texans 33

NEW ENGLAND

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU and Bingham High: Not active for game.

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Not active for game.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: See above.

HOUSTON

Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Started at left guard and played all 71 offensive snaps for the Texans.

Jets 20, Dolphins 6

NEW YORK

No locals on roster

MIAMI

Isaac Asiata, OL, Utah and Spanish Fork High: Not active for game.

John Denney, LS, BYU: Came on as a substitute.

Eagles 27, Giants 24

PHILADELPHIA

No locals on roster

NEW YORK

No locals on roster

Titans 33, Seahawks 27

TENNESSEE

Brice McCain, CB, Utah: Had two solo tackles and a pass deflection.

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Started at cornerback and had a solo tackle and a pass deflection on third down, ending a Seahawks drive.

SEATTLE

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had a team-leading 11 tackles, including eight solo stops and a tackle for loss.

Packers 27, Bengals 24

GREEN BAY

Marwin Evans, S, Utah State: See above.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Had an assisted tackle and a quarterback hurry.

Devante Mays, RB, Utah State: Came on as a substitute on special teams.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Had one carry for 6 yards on five offensive snaps.

CINCINNATI

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at strongside linebacker and had seven tackles, including three solo stops. That included making an assisted tackle on a third-and-10 play for a 7-yard loss while playing all 70 defensive snaps for the Bengals.

Chiefs 24, Chargers 10

KANSAS CITY

Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Came on as a substitute on special teams.

Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 16 of 21 passes for 155 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns while also carrying the ball twice for 9 yards. He also recovered a Kansas City fumble.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Started at safety and had eight tackles, including six solo stops, and a pass deflection on a third-down play that forced a punt.

LOS ANGELES

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Came on as a substitute on special teams.

Tenny Palepoi, Utah, Snow College and Skyline High: Came on as a substitute.

Sam Tevi, OL, Utah: Came on as a substitute on special teams.

Redskins 27, Raiders 10

WASHINGTON

No local players on active roster

OAKLAND

James Cowser, DE, Southern Utah and Davis High: See above.

Keith McGill, DB, Utah: Had a special teams tackle.

Donald Penn, OT, Utah State: Started at left tackle while playing all 51 offensive snaps for the Raiders.

Sean Smith, CB, Utah: Came on as a substitute.