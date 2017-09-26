Experts say when it comes to a major earthquake in Utah, it’s not a matter of “if” but “when.”

Devastation and death after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Mexico City reminded the world once again of nature’s destructive power. Meanwhile, recent headlines closer to home document a constellation of smaller earthquakes that have erupted in southern Utah, Idaho and Park City. These events should call to mind the reality that the state’s most populous region is sandwiched between two precarious fault lines.

Experts suggest that these fault lines, both the Wasatch and West Valley faults, could erupt in tandem to cause increased force and damage. Dated brick structures and Salt Lake City’s soft lake sediment surface make the region particularly susceptible to potential loss of life during and after an earthquake. Individuals and communities should prepare, plan and organize for such an event now.

The state should continue to look at ways to retrofit buildings and reinforce old brick while raising awareness about the proper procedures in the event of an earthquake such as taking cover and keeping extra food and water in the home.

Another avenue for minimizing the loss of life worth exploring is an early warning system. As The New York Times editorial board pointed out last week, “Many more might have died in Mexico City … had the country not invested in an early warning system that rang alarms just before the catastrophic earthquake struck.”

Other vulnerable parts of the world, including Japan, Taiwan and China, have put in place different levels of early warning systems. The United States is in the nascent stages of a system that would extend along parts of the Pacific Northwest and California.

With a 50-50 probability of a sizable earthquake in Utah within the next 50 years, according to experts, legislators should take a serious look at putting in place an early warning system for the region. These systems rely on a series of sensors that perceive seismic waves and subsequently sound alarms in the affected area. While these systems do not predict earthquakes well in advance, they can provide enough warning for people to duck for cover. During an earthquake, even a few seconds can be the difference between life and death.

Certainly such systems are costly, but the loss of life in the event of a magnitude 7 earthquake can never be quantified in dollars and cents.

Utahns have the opportunity to act before a quake comes to mitigate the loss of life and damage. Recent natural disasters are harrowing reminders to prepare now. Citizens and the state would be wise to combine individual efforts to prepare with broader initiatives that aim to retrofit aging buildings, especially vulnerable school buildings, and to explore the potential benefits of an early warning system in the region.