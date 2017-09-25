Happy birthday, "The Princess Bride!"

Thirty years ago on Sept. 25, 1987 the cult classic movie debuted on screens across the country. However, it wasn't always the hit film many regard it as today.

According to Variety, director Rob Reiner, who had been interested in adapting the 1973 novel by William Goldman into a movie, said "it was an impossible sell."

Movie executives had liked his work on other movies, such as "Stand By Me," "Spinal Tap" and "The Sure Thing," but were very skeptical about his new endeavor and refused to fund it.

In the interview with Variety, Reiner recalled his difficult experience pitching the movie to production companies.

"I had a meeting with this executive at Paramount," Reiner recalled. "She said, ‘We love your films. What do you want to do next?' I said, 'Well, you don’t want to do what I want to do.' She said, 'No, that’s not true. I want to do what you want to do.' I said, 'No, no. You want me to do what you want to do.' She said, 'No, no. I want to do what you want to do. What is it?' I said 'The Princess Bride.' She said, 'Well, anything but that.'"

Fortunately, producer Norman Lear got word of the project and forked out the money to fund the movie, which now can be seen in many households across the state of Utah.

Chris Sarandon, who starred in the movie as Prince Humperdinck, said the state's love for the movie has been evident during his time spent in its capital city.

"I was in Salt Lake City recently," Sarandon told Variety. "I met the Attorney General of Utah. He said, 'Do you know that in every home in Utah, there is a video, a DVD and a Blu-Ray of the 'Princess Bride'? It’s the most popular movie in the state of Utah.'"

To celebrate in the Beehive State, head to the movie theater on Oct. 15 and Oct. 18 only for a special showing of "The Princess Bride" at participating locations. The screening will feature a special introduction created by the host of TCM Primetime and Reiner.

Tickets, times and participating theaters can be found online at Fathom Events.

In the meantime, here are 10 quotes from "The Princess Bride" to honor the film's memorable, quirky moments.

The quotes were compiled from IMDB and Paste Magazine.

Inigo Montoya: Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.

---

Buttercup: You mock my pain.

Man in Black: Life is pain, Highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something.

---

Buttercup: We'll never survive.

Westley: Nonsense. You're only saying that because no one ever has.

---

Prince Humperdinck: Surrender.

Westley: You mean you wish to surrender to me? Very well, I accept.

---

Vizzini: I can't compete with you physically, and you're no match for my brains.

Man in Black: You're that smart?

Vizzini: Let me put it this way. Have you ever heard of Plato, Aristotle, Socrates?

Man in Black: Yes.

Vizzini: Morons.

---

Inigo Montoya: I do not mean to pry, but you don't by any chance happen to have six fingers on your right hand?

Man in Black: Do you always begin conversations this way?

---

Miracle Max and Valerie: Have fun stormin’ da castle.

---

Vizzini: HE DIDN'T FALL? INCONCEIVABLE.

Inigo Montoya: You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.

---

Inigo Montoya: Who are you?

Man in Black: No one of consequence.

Inigo Montoya: I must know...

Man in Black: Get used to disappointment.

Inigo Montoya: 'kay.

---

Vizzini: You fell victim to one of the classic blunders—the most famous of which is, “Never get involved in a land war in Asia”—but only slightly less well-known is this: “Never go against a Sicilian when death is on the line”! Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! Ha ha ha…[thunk].