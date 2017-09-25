U.S. flags are waved during a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization ceremony in the Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Monday. The new citizens also watched a video that contained a welcome message from President Donald Trump. Following the ceremony, they were able to register to vote.

