Sometimes the best way to ace a test is to read the directions.

Just ask Elijah Bowen, a student at Anne Arundel Community College in Maryland, who used an unintended loophole to pass a recent exam for his financial accounting class, according to BuzzFeed News.

His teacher, Reb Beatty, allows his students to bring notecards to the first test of the semester, which he uses to gauge their knowledge of the topic. It's a practice he's followed for years.

Bowen was the only student to notice a small, but significant, detail missing in the directions that said students can bring all the information they can cram onto a 3x5 notecard. Most students, and apparently the teacher, assumed that meant a 3-inch by 5-inch notecard, which is the customary size.

But Bowen brought his own cheat sheet on a "card" that measured 3x5 — feet not inches.

"My initial thought was that he wanted to get a few last minutes of cramming in before the exam started … after approximately a minute I realized this was 3x5 feet, and he had the intention of using it on the exam," Beatty told BuzzFeed.

Beatty said in a Facebook post — which has garnered 19,000 Likes and 29,000 shares — that he accepted Bowen’s method.

“Well played and lesson learned for me,” he quipped.

As for Bowen, he wasn’t confident the trick would work, according to the Capital Gazette. But he said his professor always implores students to be mindful of the small stuff.

“The professor is always telling us not to miss details or specifics, since that will throw off entire calculations,” Bowen said.

So, how well did he do?

“I had to refer to the card only a couple of times, it was very big,” Bowen said. “It was more comical than anything. I got a high B or low A.”