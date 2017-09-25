In a recent editorial comment, Paul Mero (“The conservative alignment problem,” Sept. 9) described a dichotomy between the “principle” and the human element of conservative thought and action. He stated that conservatives “objectify the homeless” and projected the current flavor of the day that “ideologues” are those who operate on principle and, rightly, that doing so is wrong if it ignores the personhood of those affected.

However, in the process, he seemingly objectified “conservatives.” The painting of “conservatives” as blackguards because some are irritated by illegal immigration, with its costs and challenges, or the difficult problem of the homeless, is inaccurate and fails to address realities. Poor conservatives give more than rich liberals. How about that?

Conservatives value order and traditional constructs and are more realistic about problems, according to a University of Nebraska study. “Conservatives believe in personal responsibility, limited government, free markets, individual liberty, traditional American values and a strong national defense,” according to one definition. They believe in fiscal responsibility says another. Do these not represent ideology based on sound principle?

How does a “connected web of ideas, responsibilities and expectations” that can be “relied upon for human flourishing and happiness” operate without “principle” and order? Seems to me that we need to combine our love of fellow men with individual and community efforts and constructive and just law that we can follow. A big order.

Allan South

Orem