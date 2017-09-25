The president of the United States recently posted a video on Twitter depicting himself physically attacking his political rival, Secretary Hillary Clinton. Never in my memory has a sitting (or retired) president used this platform to depict violence toward a political opponent. Where is the censure by Congress on this matter? In the name of civility and democracy, not to mention defending citizens from violence invoked by a sitting president, every elected official should be publicly condemning this behavior. This is not how we conduct a democracy. This is authoritarian behavior. Will Utah senators and representatives stand strong and speak out?

Susan Finlayson

Salt Lake City