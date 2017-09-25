Dixie State senior forward Darian Murdock and sophomore defender Bailey Kroll were named Pacific West Conference Women's Soccer Player and Defender of the Week, respectively, for their performances in the Trailblazers’ two league wins last week.

Murdock (5-foot-4; Herriman, Utah/Herriman HS), who was voted 2017 PacWest Preseason Player of the Year and earned player of the week honors Sept. 4, recorded her second hat trick of the season and third of her career in DSU’s 5-1 victory over Chaminade last Thursday. Her first goal of the night also turned into her third game-winning goal of the year, which ranks her sixth nationally. In addition, she enters this week as the PacWest leader and ranked fifth in the country at the NCAA Division II level in goals scored (eight), and she is seventh nationally in total points (18) and goals per match (1.14).

Murdock leads a potent Trailblazer offense that is ranked tied for ninth in the country in goals scored (24), second overall in assists (27, 3.86 apg), fifth in points per match (10.71) and tied for eighth in scoring (3.43 gpg).

Kroll (6-0; Meridian, Idaho/Rocky Mountain HS) helped anchor a DSU defense that combined to allow just one goal and 18 total shot attempts (10 on goal) in DSU’s two wins last week vs. Chaminade (5-1) and Biola (2-0). In addition, she netted her second goal of the season on a header with less than 10 minutes to play in the Biola victory.

Dixie State (6-1-0, 2-0-0 PacWest) continues its five-match homestand this Tuesday, Sept. 26, with a PacWest match against Hawai'i Pacific at 4:30 p.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.