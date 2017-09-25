Editor's Note: The Deseret News weekly top 25 rankings are based on voting from a variety of media members who cover high school sports each week. Here are the 11 who voters this week: James Edward (Deseret News), Brandon Gurney (Deseret News), Trent Wood (Deseret News), Amy Donaldson (Deseret News), Randy Hollis (Deseret News), Bruce Smith (Deseret News contributor), Dane Stewart (Deseret News Rewind), Dusty Litster (Deseret News Rewind), Jeremiah Jensen (KSL), Dave Fox (KUTV), Kurt Johnson (Preps Utah Magazine).

The top three places in this week’s Deseret News top 25 high school football rankings remained unchanged after the top three teams — Bingham, East and Corner Canyon — all prevailed in Week 6.

Second-ranked East got a big scare from Herriman, but rallied for the win by scoring the game-winning touchdown with 40 seconds remaining. The narrow loss helped Herriman jump back into the top 25 rankings for the first time in three weeks.

Just as it has done every week this season, Bingham received every first-place vote from the panel of media members who vote on the Deseret News top 25 rankings.

Timpview and American Fork both fell out of the top 10 after losing to fellow top 10 teams Corner Canyon and Lone Peak respectively.

Lone Peak moved up two places to No. 4 after its big win over American Fork, while Alta held steady at No. 5 and Skyridge moved up two places to No. 6. Dixie remained at No. 7 after its 24-14 win over rival Pine View, while Jordan moved up two places to No. 8 after blowing at Brighton in Week 6.

Weber cracked the top 10 for the first time this season by moving up three places to No. 9 after recording its third shutout in the past four games.

Sky View rounds out the top 10 after beating rival Mountain Crest with the winning touchdown on the final play of the game.

Woods Cross made the biggest move up the top 25 rankings as it vaulted from 23rd to 19th after beating Davis 23-7 in Week 6 in a nonregion game.

Timpview had the biggest tumble from fourth to 12th after a disappointing 44-7 loss at Corner Canyon in the rain last Thursday.

Viewmont jumped back into the rankings at No. 22 after rolling past Box Elder 38-13.

Skyline and Olympus both dropped out of the rankings with blowout losses in their respective Region 6 openers.

Others teams receiving votes were Skyline, Juan Diego, Olympus, Springville, South Summit, Northridge, Spanish Fork, Hunter, Summit Academy and Roy