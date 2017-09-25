The Mormon Channel recently released a video sharing one couple's struggle with infertility and loss during their marriage. According to the video, Monica and her husband relied on their faith in Christ during the ordeal, which brought them closer together as a family.

“There were definitely moments where infertility started to tear us apart and the stresses and the frustrations were just too much,” Monica said. “After several years of trying for our first, we were miraculously able to conceive our son. And he was a miracle in every sense of the word and we just loved being parents.”

Monica and her husband used fertility treatment for their second child and received positive results. But when the couple learned during a checkup that their baby had lost her heartbeat, they were devastated.

“I remember I could hear myself crying loudly, and I heard my husband start to cry,” she said. “In that exact moment that I was seeing these things, I felt my Savior literally scoop me up in his arms.”

Although Monica said that sometimes she still feels resentment about her circumstances, relying on the Savior has helped her to remain positive.

“I’ve since tried to figure out how to navigate through life after a tragedy and it has been a heartbreaking experience, but a huge blessing in our lives that we feel every day.

“I am so grateful for a Savior who loves us so much. He allows us to hurt so that he can heal us and put us together better than we were before. I think that is the definition of the Savior’s grace.”

The video is the latest installment by the Mormon Channel in the "His Grace" series, which details how individuals rely on their faith to endure trials. For more videos click here.