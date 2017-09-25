SOUTH SALT LAKE — The office manager of a rehabilitation center for people with disabilities has been charged with stealing money from patients and the company.

Robert M. Carney, 51, of Ogden, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with theft and two counts of abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult, second-degree felonies.

In 2015 and 2016, Carney was the business office manager at Avalon Valley Rehabilitation Center, 2472 S. 300 East, a residential care facility for people with disabilities.

The company uses three primary accounts, according to court documents.

At the time of his alleged crime, Carney "was under scrutiny by Avalon management regarding his job performance, and more specifically, collecting accounts receivable. To make it appear that he was improving in his job duties, and specifically regarding accounts receivable, the defendant transferred funds from various resident trust accounts to other residents’ care accounts and/or the operations account at Zions Bank," the charges state.

The amount of money transferred was more than $5,000, according to charging documents.

Carney is also accused of using his position as business office manager to steal "money from the accounts of numerous residents of Avalon and (use) it for his own personal gain," the charges state.

He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Nov. 6.