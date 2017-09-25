Big changes are coming, or at least that's what Kalani Sitake said. Sitake wouldn't provide specifics on the changes, but did mention several things could be different after the team underwent some intense self-scouting over the bye week. That said, fans shouldn't be expecting a complete overhaul of any offensive or defensive philosophies.

"We're trying to focus on doing what we're good at and developing an identity, especially on offense, and try to be a lot cleaner on defense," Sitake said. "We can't give up as many big plays as we did against Wisconsin and just find ways to win. That's the focus — to just make sure we're fundamentally sound in all three phases."

LINEHAN SINGS: The winner of BYU's matchup with Utah State will be awarded the Wagon Wheel, something the players like having displayed in the lounge of the football building, particularly punter Jonny Linehan.

"The wagon wheel's fun. I mean, I love the Darius Rucker song 'Wagon Wheel,' right?" Linehan said. "It's hard to sing it if we don't have the wheel."

The media at Monday's press conference then requested the punter from New Zealand sing a few bars from Rucker's song, to which is gladly accepted.

Regarding winning the rivalry, Linehan stated, "Anytime there's something on the line it makes the game that much more important. But it's more right now that we're playing for pride."