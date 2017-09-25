BYU women’s golf will compete in its third tournament of the fall at the first annual Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational hosted by Gonzaga on Sept. 26-27.

The Cougars are coming off a fourth-place outing at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate last week where Kendra Dalton and Rose Huang posted top-20 finishes.

BYU will compete alongside 17 teams at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational, including West Coast Conference foes Gonzaga and San Francisco.

Teams will play 36 holes at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course (par 71, 6,088 yards) on Tuesday, followed by 18 holes on Wednesday.

Tournament play begins at 8 a.m. PT, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, in a shotgun start. Follow BYU women’s golf live through links provided on the BYU women’s golf schedule page.