SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police continued looking Monday for a gunman in connection with a weekend shooting at a downtown bar.

About 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a fight broke out at Wasted Space Bar, 342 S. State. During the fight, a man fired a single shot at a 24-year-old man, hitting him in the stomach, according to police.

The victim went outside and "flagged over an ambulance," police stated.

The only description of the gunman that police have is a Hispanic man in his 20s. Gang detectives are working the case.