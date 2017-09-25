HOBBLE CREEK — On a cold, rainy Friday night at Jolley Ranch Creekside campground, BYU tight end Nate Sampson stood before a group of young men and their fathers and spilled out his love of football, reaching for a dream and fighting for a chance to play for his team.

Where some of his teammates turned down the opportunity to speak on their only weekend off, there was Sampson, bright-eyed and enthusiastic, like a caffeinated cheerleader.

“I am blessed and grateful to be here representing my team,” he said. “I love doing this.”

Sampson’s effervescent personality, always flashing 200 watts, was a stark contrast to that of many fans that follow his team after three straight losses. His smile is a wide row of pearly whites, easily displayed, sincere. His aura a positive mix of hope and radiant luster.

Sampson spoke of his journey since high school, anticipating a scholarship from Bronco Mendenhall out of Pleasant Grove High after his mission to Roseville, California — a scholarship offer that never came. He spoke of his determination to switch from linebacker to tight end, his drive to do anything possible to gain playing time, make the travel squad, be given equipment to suit up for a game.

He spoke of his world as a walk-on, paying for school, paying for books, his apartment and supporting his new wife by shoveling coal dust on campus then racing to practices, the 60-hour weeks. He spoke of his envy of BYU players, his beloved teammates, who received fancy gear, had the road paved financially, got to travel to away games and live the dream.

He spoke of working his way to second- and third-team reps in spring, then injuring his MCL, having surgery, and having to start all over again proving to coaches he could play. He even wouldn't shy away from fighting in practice if he had to, and has, to show his ilk.

He spoke of working on game days this fall in the parking lot near LaVell Edwards Stadium, painting faces of fans, standing by the team bus and welcoming his teammates as they shuffled to the locker room.

He told the story of the Wisconsin game where a coach had told him he could suit up, but when he went to the equipment room for gear, he wasn’t on the list. He recounted how he was in the parking lot before team warm-ups, painting faces of fans, when teammates called and asked him where he was because his jersey and gear were laid out in the locker room.

He then raced to a gate, ran past security in his street clothes. Security chased him down because he didn’t have a pass, a ticket or any entry documentation. He spoke of being on the sidelines and what a thrill and a privilege it was even as Wisconsin spanked the Cougars.

Sampson, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound junior, said he’s fought off discouragement and disappointment during his college career, that it hasn’t become his dream so far. But he spoke of his personal game plan to bring energy every day to practice. He said he could make a difference by playing as hard as he could, pushing those ahead of him, and encouraging his teammates to play hard too.

Sampson, the youngest in a big family that included football players Bryan and Colt, told the young men to never quit believing, to never give up, that working hard is always worth it and pays dividends in life. And, if you don’t play or aren’t the star, support those who are and build up the brand.

Decked out in a BYU windbreaker with his jersey number on the back, he then spoke of a meeting the Cougar players had last week after their 1-3 start.

It took place in the stadium. No coaches were invited to attend. It was a call to action by team leaders Fred Warner and Tejan Koroma. There, team issues were discussed that have surfaced this season. Dedication was questioned. Effort was questioned. So was passion, work ethic and a lot of other things.

Players got up and confessed their shortcomings, promised to do better, to listen to coaches and be more diligent in executing what they’ve been taught, making more time to enhance their performances on the field.

“It was a chance for everyone to declare what they were going to bring to the altar,” said Sampson.

It was in this setting that Sampson, ever the eager, ebullient soul, said he got up in front of his teammates, those with scholarships, gear, tickets to travel, names on lists and offered his words of encouragement.

Imagine.

And with that, Sampson, on this cold night, challenged the small group huddled around picnic tables, bore his soul about the importance of believing. To the small crowd, Sampson may as well have been a BYU star and played every game. They applauded him as if he'd caught a winning touchdown pass.

After signing autographs, posing for photos with dads and sons, shaking hands and hugging a few, he expressed his gratitude for being given the chance to come up the canyon on that Friday night after a grueling workout and finishing classwork. He apologized for being 25 minutes late.

And then drove away into the night.