After a dominating 41-3 win over UC Davis in the Big Sky opener Saturday, the Weber State football team continued to climb in the national polls.

The Wildcats remained ranked 18th in the nation in the FCS Coaches poll and jumped three spots to 20th in the STATS FCS media poll.

This is the highest ranking for Weber State under head coach Jay Hill and is the highest the Wildcats have been ranked in either poll since 2010. WSU is one of just two ranked teams from the Big Sky, behind Eastern Washington, which is ranked eighth in the coaches poll and ninth in the media poll.

The Wildcats rolled to the win over the Aggies in the Big Sky opener Saturday night at Stewart Stadium. WSU jumped out to a 31-3 lead at halftime and never looked back, highlighted by a 67-yard touchdown pass from Stefan Cantwell to Rashid Shaheed, a 98-yard touchdown run by Treshawn Garrett and an 84-yard punt return by Xequille Harry.

Weber State is now 3-1 on the season, off to its best start since 2008. The Wildcats continue their Big Sky schedule Saturday at Montana State. The game begins at 1:30 p.m., in Bozeman, and will be televised on ROOT Sports and AT&T SportsNet.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.