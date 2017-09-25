PROVO — According to BYU's depth chart released Monday morning, Friday's matchup with Utah State could see Tanner Mangum or Beau Hoge starting at quarterback.

Mangum, who was named the starting QB prior to the season, suffered a leg injury during the final play of the Cougars' 19-13 loss to Utah. He was seen taking the field as a team captain the next week wearing a protective boot and with an accompanying riding scooter prior to the Cougars' 40-6 loss to Wisconsin.

Hoge, a sophomore, started in place of Mangum against the Badgers. He completed 11 of 20 passes for 111 yards and two interceptions in what was the first start of his collegiate career.

According to BYU coach Kalani Sitake, Mangum's availability against the Aggies is still up in the air.

"He's not on a scooter anymore, so that's a positive," Sitake said. "So he's improving, but it's still too early to make a definitive decision on this weekend."